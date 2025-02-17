Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $272.77 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.81 and a 12 month high of $277.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

