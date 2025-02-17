Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $95,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,568 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 666,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,050,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

