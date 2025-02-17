Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,309 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average of $117.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

