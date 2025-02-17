Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,723 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $100.24 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average is $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

