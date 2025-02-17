IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAF remained flat at $23.85 during trading hours on Monday. IMI has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.

IMI plc, an engineering company, engages in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers engineering protects for extreme temperatures and pressure environments; supplying flow control solutions in critical applications, including liquified natural gas (LNG) production, upstream oil and gas facilities, petrochemical processes, biopharma processing, combined cycle and nuclear power, marine, and other process industries; and installs severe service valves for supporting critical industrial plants and processes.

