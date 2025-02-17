IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.
IMI Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAF remained flat at $23.85 during trading hours on Monday. IMI has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.
IMI Company Profile
