Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 427.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 101.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $45,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,754.72. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 0.6 %

Incyte stock opened at $70.42 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.