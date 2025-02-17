Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Purchased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 170.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 70.6% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $608,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

