Insider Buying: Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) Insider Acquires £23,000 in Stock

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) insider Anders Lundstrom purchased 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($28,934.46).
Shield Therapeutics Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of STX opened at GBX 4.14 ($0.05) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.40. Shield Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.95 ($0.07). The stock has a market cap of £40.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50.
