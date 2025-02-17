Insider Selling: NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Insider Sells 11,999 Shares of Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $287,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,955.12. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,353,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,597,000 after purchasing an additional 64,475 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,118,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,202,000 after buying an additional 448,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,388,000 after buying an additional 109,569 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 224,935.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,736,000 after buying an additional 2,055,913 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

