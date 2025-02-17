Insider Selling: NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Insider Sells 11,999 Shares of Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $287,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,955.12. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NetScout Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
NetScout Systems Company Profile
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
