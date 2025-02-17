Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

