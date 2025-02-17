Insight Acquisition Files 8-K with SEC Regarding Alpha Modus Holdings Presentation

Insight Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INAQU) recently submitted a Form 8-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 14, 2025. The filing pertains to Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc., detailing the addition of a presentation to its website aimed at providing information on the company and its business.

The presentation, dated February 14, 2025, is now accessible on the company’s website under the “Investor Relations” heading and “Company Presentation” subheading at https://alphamodus.com/ir/company-presentation/. Notably, the filing clarifies that the presentation’s availability does not signify an offer to purchase or sell securities, emphasizing that it does not constitute a solicitation of offers in any jurisdiction where it may be unlawful.

As a regulation FD disclosure under Item 7.01, Insight Acquisition noted that the information shared in the presentation should be viewed as a summary meant to be considered alongside more comprehensive details available in the company’s filings with the SEC and other public announcements. Furthermore, the company stated that while it has no obligation to update the information presented, it reserves the right to do so based on its management’s discretion, potentially through future SEC filings or public disclosures.

The filing stressed that the contents of the Form 8-K are not to be considered as filed or incorporated by reference for the purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The disclosure is provided for informational purposes and is not subject to the liabilities outlined in the Exchange Act, nor is it considered part of any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless specifically referenced otherwise in those filings.

Although the presentation’s addition to the website signifies a move by Alpha Modus Holdings to enhance transparency and investor relations, the company remains cautious about the implications of the disclosed information. The filing was signed on behalf of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. by William Alessi, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, on February 14, 2025.

