Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $16,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $280.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.74 and a 200-day moving average of $244.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

