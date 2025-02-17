International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in International Paper by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in International Paper by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. International Paper has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $60.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

