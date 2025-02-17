Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of PGJ stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 98,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $161.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $31.97.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
