Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $21.86.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

