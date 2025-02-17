Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 7.6% of Raelipskie Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $522.38 and its 200 day moving average is $498.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

