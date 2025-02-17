Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Cut by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.2% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.38 and a 200-day moving average of $498.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

