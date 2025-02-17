Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.5% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.14. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

