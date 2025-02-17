Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 359.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average of $177.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
