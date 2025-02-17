Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

PHO stock opened at $67.21 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $62.25 and a 12-month high of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

