Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for McDonald’s (MCD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) recently:

2/11/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $336.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $320.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $312.00 to $316.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $342.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $336.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $347.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – McDonald’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $297.00 to $290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $334.00 to $336.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $330.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $336.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $334.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $311.00.

1/3/2025 – McDonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $342.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.59. 2,673,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,434. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

