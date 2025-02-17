Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,848,600 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 1,588,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 393.3 days.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IVSBF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 69,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

