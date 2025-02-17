Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,848,600 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 1,588,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 393.3 days.
Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IVSBF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 69,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
