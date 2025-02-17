IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $443,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $238,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 266.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.2 %

IQV stock opened at $193.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.41 and its 200-day moving average is $218.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. BTIG Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.