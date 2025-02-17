Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $66,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $95.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.85, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 44,660.04% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $6,900,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,012.46. This represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

