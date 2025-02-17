iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.78 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.49 and a 12-month high of $101.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average of $100.81.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.