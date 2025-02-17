iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $121.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

