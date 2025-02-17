iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $63.90 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

