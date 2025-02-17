iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) is Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964,034 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $197,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $57.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

