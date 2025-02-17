iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $185.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.46.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

