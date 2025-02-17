iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Cooksen Wealth LLC

Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after purchasing an additional 698,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,453,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.70 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

