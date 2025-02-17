iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.