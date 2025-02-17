iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $336.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $336.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

