iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $348,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $142,774,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,618,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.81 and its 200 day moving average is $223.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

