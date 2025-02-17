iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,385,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 833,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,290,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $175.71 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

