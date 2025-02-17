iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $104.04.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

