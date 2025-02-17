iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 2.8% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $165.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.96. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $124.32 and a 12-month high of $166.83.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.