iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

