J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 389 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,444,000. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,119,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6,003.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,330,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 462.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 72,481 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,659,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.08. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

