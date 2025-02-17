J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 339.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $42.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

