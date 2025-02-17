J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.94.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $1,419,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,560.58. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francesco Maione sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $616,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,204. This trade represents a 34.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,749 shares of company stock worth $3,030,032 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APD stock opened at $316.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.37. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.26 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

