J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 828 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

