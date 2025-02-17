J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,635 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 744,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 660,443 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 603,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,120,000. Finally, Rogco LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rogco LP now owns 351,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 58,942 shares during the period.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $18.87.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

