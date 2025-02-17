J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $221.15 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.36 and its 200 day moving average is $215.58.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

