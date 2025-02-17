J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 19,770 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,770 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DVN opened at $34.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.