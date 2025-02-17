James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $266.29 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $184.84 and a 52-week high of $270.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.74 and a 200 day moving average of $243.72.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.