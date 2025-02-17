James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.89 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.19.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

