James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 562.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $35.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

