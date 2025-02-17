James Investment Research Inc. Sells 13,912 Shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,912 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Radius Recycling were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Radius Recycling by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 98,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Radius Recycling by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Radius Recycling in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Radius Recycling Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $656.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Radius Recycling’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is presently -7.49%.

Radius Recycling Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

