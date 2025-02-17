James Investment Research Inc. Sells 217 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $110.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.