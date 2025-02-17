James Investment Research Inc. Sells 579 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

